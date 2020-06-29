Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’ Biopic [VIDEO]

The star-studded Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, is set for a December release date. It’s slated to follow the story of the legendary singer’s rise to stardom from singing in her father’s church to becoming a global icon.

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Marlon Wayons as Ted White. Forest Whitekaer, Heather Headley, Mary J. Blige and more play pivotal roles in the upcoming film.

Here’s a sneak peek…

