Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay Teaming Up For Netflix Series About His High School Years

Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay are coming together to work on a project that will premiere on Netflix.

Netflix made the announcement on Monday, June 29 that the show, which would be named Colin in Black & White, would focus on his high school years with a purpose to “lend meaningful insight into the acts and experiences” that led to him using his platform to protest police brutality and systemic racism in America.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a release. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Kaepernick began his protest by sitting during the national anthem, but after conversations with a Green Beret member, he concluded it would be more respectful to take a knee. He then began to take a knee before every game during the playing of the national anthem for the 2016 season. These protests painted a huge target on his back and his football career, along with those who chose to join him in the following seasons. Donald Trump even tweeted about some of those players imploring the NFL to “get that son of a b**ch off the field.”

The series sees the reunion of DuVernay and writer Michael Starrbury who last teamed up to produce When They See Us in 2019, which was critically acclaimed, receiving 16 Emmy nominations and was honored with a Peabody Award.

Following the 2016 season, Kaepernick had an opt-out clause in his contract, he exercised this option, making himself a free agent, because it was well known the Niners were going to cut him if he did not opt-out. Since then, Kaepernick has not been signed to a team and has remained an NFL free agent.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture, and for him, personally,” said DuVernay in a statement. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

There has been no official release date for the series, but this packaged with Kaep possibly getting another chance in the league are setting up a bright future for the 32-year-old quarterback.

