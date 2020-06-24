Avery Bradley Is The Latest NBA Superstar To Opt-Out Of The NBA Restart In Orlando

Trevor Ariza won’t be alone in opting-out of the NBA restart.

Last night (Jun.23) ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Wojbomb announcing that Lakers starting guard won’t be joining his teammate LeBron James in Orlando for the NBA restart. Per Woj’s tweet, the health of Bradley’s 6-year-old son was cited as a significant concern. Bradley believed his son’s battles with respiratory illnesses will exclude him from entering the bubble.

“At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w/ his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children. His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family.”

In a statement sent to ESPN, Bradley further clarified his decision stating:

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.”

“As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

Bradley, along with Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard led a faction of players who were openly against the NBA restart at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers do believe that Howard will be suiting up when the league restarts despite siding with Irving.

Per ESPN, Bradley stands to lose $650,000 in salary due to him choosing to sit out.

Bradley was considered a significant piece to the Lakers championship puzzle and one of the team’s top defenders. Woj is also reporting that LeBron’s favorite Cavs teammate, J.R. Smith, is favored to take Bradley’s spot. That’s a reunion we would love to see honestly.

Free agent guard JR Smith has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Based on the replies to the J.R. Smith news, fans are also excited to see James and Smith together on a basketball court again.

The NBA is tentatively set to restart on July 31, we won’t be shocked if more players decide not to go to Orlando.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

