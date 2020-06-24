Dr. Melissa Clark Gives Her Take On D.L. Hughley’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Comedian D.L. Hughley recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Melissa Clark explains various reasons why someone may pass out from COVID-19. She also explains how people with diabetes are impacted by the virus.
