Dr. Melissa Clark Gives Her Take On D.L. Hughley’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Comedian D.L. Hughley recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Melissa Clark explains various reasons why someone may pass out from COVID-19. She also explains how people with diabetes are impacted by the virus.

