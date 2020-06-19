The statue of former Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed outside of RFK Stadium on Friday morning.

Marshall owned the franchise from its inception in 1932 until he died in 1969. The team began in Boston as the Braves in 1932 and was renamed the Redskins a year later when it shared Fenway Park with the Red Sox. Marshall moved the franchise to his hometown of Washington, D.C., in 1937.

George Preston Marshall Statue Removed From RFK Stadium was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: