Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Bangin’ Body

Toya Johnson is out here looking snatched! The Family Hustle reality TV star and entrepreneur showed off her flat stomach and toned figure in an Instagram post that proves her product is one that works. Combined with a lifestyle change and exercise, Toya’s body is the perfect combination of lean and curvy.

Toya gave us a glimpse of her workout routine, which she does on her fancy patio, while wearing a What A Waist trainer.

When Toya isn’t keeping up with her physique she’s tending to her daughters Reginae and Reign Beaux, becoming a best-selling author and keeping up with her hair bonnet business. And keeping her edges laid while do it.

Toya and her soon-to-be-husband Robert “Red” Rushing got engaged, last year, with a whimsical proposal. Red is also Toya’s fitness partner.

RELATE STORIES:

Toya Wright & Baby Girl Reign Are Too Cute In Their Matching Bedazzled Bonnets

Kandi, Toya, Latoya & Deelishis Get Glam In The ‘Hot Mama’ Edition Of The #DontRushChallenge

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 1. Adele 1 of 9 2. Akbar V 2 of 9 3. Syleena Johnson 3 of 9 4. Shonda Rhimes 4 of 9 5. Mo'Nique 5 of 9 6. Gabourey Sidibe 6 of 9 7. Jennifer Hudson 7 of 9 8. Sherri Shepherd 8 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [caption id="attachment_3127850" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: picture alliance/ Paul Archuleta /Araya Diaz/ picture alliance /Paras / Getty[/caption] It's been a while since Adele popped up on our timelines -- Christmas to be exact, when she posted a photo hugged up with the grinch. The Hello singer has been living life outside the spotlight while dealing with personal issues. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 and simultaneously embarked on a weight loss journey that would lead us here. The blue-eyed soul sanger reemerged on social media sporting a svelte new frame and it sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Grammy award winning superstar was celebrating her birthday and what better way to do so than by breaking the Internet! Go 'head Adele. She isn't the only celebrity to share their amazing weight loss results on social media. Check out these other celebs who documented their journey.

Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Bangin’ Body was originally published on hellobeautiful.com