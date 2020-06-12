Mayor Muriel Bowser Says “It’s Past Time” For The Redskins To Undergo A Name Change

On Friday, Radio One hosted a Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day to salute the Mayor’s incredible leadership, unparalleled track record and her staunch support of protesters in the nation’s capital during the aftermath of George Floyd murder. Mayor Bowser joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show not only to discuss the slogan “Black Lives Matter” being painted on the asphalt in massive yellow letters in front of the White House, but also to shed light on where things stands regarding the next Redskins’ stadium being in D.C. and few other Redskins items.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser ) on the Redskins next stadium being in DC: “Thats what we’d like to see happen. We know we have the best location for the stadium and we’ll continue to work on that.” — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) June 12, 2020

Al Galdi: Is the name an obstacle? I know that’s come up in the past.

Bowser: It is an obstacle. It’s an obstacle for us locally but is also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us.

Al Galdi: What is your stance on the name, ‘Redskins’?

Bowser: I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.

