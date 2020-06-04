Georgetown Law professor and MSNBC contributor Paul Butler calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss the latest updates involving the George Floyd murder.

Most recently, Derek Chauvin‘s charges were upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder. Additionally, the other three officers involved in the incident have been charged.

Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump says the family is seeking higher charges for Chauvin; however, there is some controversy around this request.

Butler and Parr discuss the details of this topic and more above!

Paul Butler Talks About The 4 Cops Charged In George Floyd’s Death was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

