Marilyn Mosby Defends Actions After George Floyd Case Draws Comparisons To Freddie Gray

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found herself defending her decision to quickly charge the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman drew comparisons between the two cases.

“We have to do this right. We have to prove it in a court of law,” Freeman, who is handling the George Floyd investigation in Minnesota, said Thursday. “And I will just point to you the comparison with what happened in Baltimore in the Gray case. It was a rush to charge, it was a rush to justice, and all of those people were found not guilty.”

In a statement, Mosby said her office should not be used by Hennepin Co. prosecutor to “justify his inaction” in the George Floyd case.

This year marked five years since Freddie Gray died and the Baltimore uprising that followed.

