After a throwback clip from Saturday Night Live resurfaced, Jimmy Fallon is issuing an apology for doing blackface in 2000.

He went straight to Twitter to give an apology after social media users started to cancel the comedian using the hashtag, #jimmyfallonisoverparty. In the clip, Fallon is impersonating Chris Rock while wearing what appears to be dark makeup on his face.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” he said on Twitter. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

The controversial sketch isn’t on NBC’s official website or the show’s website but an uncovered broadcast version was resurfaced on social media. Check out the clip below.

FULL UNEDITED JIMMY FALLON BLACK FACE SKETCH. What do you all think? #jimmyfallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/rFLFJteKlv — Dante DeVaughn (@DanteDeVaughn) May 26, 2020

The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years Ago was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com