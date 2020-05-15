Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome [Stream]

This is for you Prince fans.

The Prince Estate, in partnership with YouTube, will host a three-day streaming event of Prince and the Revolution: Live, a historic concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985.

This was the first live concert footage that Prince officially released both on television broadcast and home video. The audio has been remastered and available to Prince fans everywhere on YouTube! Check out the concert above and jam for the rest of the weekend!

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, the event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation). Any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google (Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million).

