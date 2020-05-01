More and more states are easing their stay-at-home orders but Dr. Melissa Clark wants to remind people, especially people of color, that it is vital to limit non-essential outdoor activities because the risk is still high.

Dr. Melissa Clark Encourages People To Stay Home Despite State Openings was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

