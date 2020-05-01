CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Dr. Melissa Clark Encourages People To Stay Home Despite State Openings

More and more states are easing their stay-at-home orders but Dr. Melissa Clark wants to remind people, especially people of color, that it is vital to limit non-essential outdoor activities because the risk is still high.

Check out the full interview above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Dr. Melissa Clark Encourages People To Stay Home Despite State Openings  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 17th)
Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos
43 photos
Videos
Close