Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent to Maryland

A half a million testing kits from South Korea arrived in Maryland over the weekend. According to Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday, his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.

On Saturday, First Lady Yumi Hogan and I stood on the tarmac at @BWI_Airport to welcome the first ever Korean Air passenger plane, carrying a very important payload of LabGun #COVID19 test kits which will give MD the capability of performing half a million coronavirus tests. pic.twitter.com/Elf0ADIRnJ — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 20, 2020

The test kits arrived Saturday at BWI. A Korean Air Boeing 777 arrived without passengers, but instead with 500,000 test kits, giving Maryland the capability of increasing testing.

The testing kits are from LabGenomics as a part of Operation Enduring Friendship and cost $9 million.

