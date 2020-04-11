Check Out Gov. Hogan’s Latest Efforts Against The COVID-19 Pandemic

Kudos to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for his efforts during this COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s the latest, according to NBC News Washington, the state teamed up with the University of Maryland School of Medicine, investing 2.5 million dollars to be able to run up to 20,000 tests per day. FEMA teamed up with the Department of Transportation to set up a decontamination site at BWI airport to clean and sterilize 85,000 N95 masks per day. One of the first states to take advantage of this new technology.

For Maryland residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate plasma for their antibodies to be used to treat others with the virus, there will be a project called COVID Connect, partnering with Bloomberg Philanthropies and John Hopkins.

Because the state is expecting a major financial loss this year, Gov. Hogan is instituting a hiring freeze and a budget freeze for all state spending, effective immediately, except for expenses related to COVID-19 and payroll for all employees.

