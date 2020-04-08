Mayor Muriel Bowser Says D.C.’s CoronaVirus Peak May Not Come Until June [Listen]

The world is dealing with the CoronaVirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her staff have been doing whatever it is possible to spread the awareness, stress practicing social distancing and working to treat people affected with the virus. This past weekend, D.C. residents filled up the Wharf, causing the Mayor to deliver new orders to keep people to gather in groups.

With a Stay-At-Home order in place, many are wondering when the peak for D.C. Donnie Simpson and Tony Perkins gets more details on when the District could possibly reach its plateau plus we get her thoughts on the Wharf incident, the passing of Deputy Director George Valentine and more.

