MD Disaster Relief Agencies Partner to Provide Drop-off Sites for Medical & Cleaning Supplies Donations

Disaster relief agencies are partnering to open four locations around the state to accept donations of specialized medical equipment and some cleaning supplies to support COVID-19 response efforts. Maryland Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (MD VOAD) and the Adventist Community Services (ACS) have partnered to coordinate the collection and dissemination of these vital supplies. These efforts are in support of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and other state agencies who are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials will ONLY accept the following items:

Unused N95 masks with or without valve

Protective goggles in original packaging

Unused nitrile gloves in original packaging

Unused hospital gowns in original packaging

Tyvek coats and bodysuits

Bleach, Lysol, cleaning supplies – must be unopened and unused

Face shields

Hand sanitizer

Handmade, prototype or unapproved personal protective equipment WILL NOT be accepted. Food and household donations also WILL NOT be accepted at these locations. Also, DO NOT bring cash to these locations. Residents are encouraged to send monetary donations to local nonprofits and churches for support during this challenging time.

The four donation drop off locations in Maryland are:

Cambridge: 3105 Mallard Court., Cambridge, Md. 21613 Visible from Rt. 50. Drop off in the parking circle.

3105 Mallard Court., Cambridge, Md. 21613 Visible from Rt. 50. Drop off in the parking circle. Ellicott City: 3291 St. John’s Lane, Ellicott City, Md.. 21042

3291 St. John’s Lane, Ellicott City, Md.. 21042 Hagerstown: Mt. Aetna Retreat Center, 10375 Retreat Way, Hagerstown, MD 21742 May also be listed on GPS as 21905 Mt. Aetna Road

Mt. Aetna Retreat Center, 10375 Retreat Way, Hagerstown, MD 21742 May also be listed on GPS as 21905 Mt. Aetna Road Silver Spring: 15930 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905 Corner of Route 198 and Good Hope Road. Entrance right off of Good Hope Road, lower parking lot

Locations will be open:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ACS volunteers will be wearing appropriate protective equipment (such as masks and gloves) when donations are received and will adhere to all social distancing guidelines. A specific identified place at each location is designated to receive donations. Items will then be inspected, inventoried, and distributed.

Members of the public with any questions about this program should contact ngs.mema@maryland.gov

Source: Maryland.gov

