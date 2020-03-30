The coronavirus has postponed SXSW, Coachella, the American Black Film Fest and now, Essence Festival. The 2020 Essence Festival has been officially postponed until the fall. Organizers say they’ll still honor tickets that have been purchased. Russ believes this was a smart move because it is believed that Mardi Gras was a huge contributing factor to the high number of coronavirus cases in New Orleans.

The 2020 Essence Festival Is Cancelled; ‘My 600lb Life Shuts Down; & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

