Yesterday Trump was convinced that opening up the country on April 12th wasn’t a good idea and Russ is glad that smarter heads won. He’s praising Mike Pence for ignoring Trump and calling the governors of Michigan and Washington. Trump didn’t want to talk to them because “they’re not being nice.” Pence stepped up and in and what Trump doesn’t understand that there are people who live in Michigan and Washinton who are suffering. Not just one person who hurt his feelings. Listening to the president yesterday talking about trucks full of bodies sounded like listening to a 12-year-old talking about a fight on the playground. And of course Trump is still talking about how “great” his ratings are.

Russ Rant: Here’s Why Russ Is Praising Mike Pence…. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

