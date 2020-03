Comedian Kathy Griffin, 59, shared on twitter that after visiting an urgent care facility, she was sent to a COVID-19 isolation ward in major hospital. But, she was still unable to be tested for the coronavirus. Which is a problem. Russ’ friend went through something similar because “they just don’t have the tests,” he explained.

