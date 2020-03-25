UMBC Professor Dead From Coronavirus Complications

A University of Maryland, Baltimore County professor is dead after contracting the coronavirus.
According to UMBC officials, Dr. Maurice Berger died Sunday. He was a research professor and chief curator of the school’s Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture.
Dr. Berger joined the University in 1992.
