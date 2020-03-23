Kenny Lattimore To Perform Monday Afternoon While You Work From Home

Many entertainers have used social media as a way to promote connectivity while the majority of the world can’t leave their homes. From a Debbie Allen hosted dance class to DJ D. Nice’s celebrity-filled Quarantine Party with others sure to follow.

TV One has teamed up with Kenny Lattimore and other artists to bring you Unsung Live: At Home, a series of performances and intimate conversations. Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music Monday, March 23rd at 4 PM EST. His latest album, Vulnerable, is available for download. To watch, follow TV One on Instagram and Facebook to receive notifications. The performance can only be viewed on Facebook and Instagram live streams. Be sure to set a reminder and share the feed. More artists will be announced.

