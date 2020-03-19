CLOSE
National
HomeNational

First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died

Veterinarian examining ears of a dog with an otoscope in a veterinary clinic

Source: Westend61 / Getty

Everyone is really understanding now that the coronavirus is serious and we all must help each other by staying indoors as much as possible! But what about our fur babies?

If you have a pet you understand that they may be getting deprived of much needed outside time. But as we protect ourselves and our human loved ones from this virus, you may have not known that your dog can contract it too. A 17-year-old Pomeranian, the first known dog to test positive for coronavirus, has died in Hong Kong. The South China Morning Post and Fox5 DC have reported that the dog belonged to a 60-year-old woman who recovered from COVID-19. The dog passed away on Monday after it was returned home, following a government quarantine and a negative test. This is believed to be the first known case of human-to-animal transmission of the virus.

Fox5 DC

RELATED: https://woldcnews.com/1689037/coronavirus-pg-county-death/

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Videos
Close