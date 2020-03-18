Russ Rant: Preying On The Poor

Jared Kushner, who Russ refers to as “the king of all slum lords,” was given the task of advising the president on what to do about the coronavirus. The issue with that is that Kushner has no expertise in infections diseases. While watching Ring Of Fire, Farron Cousins was talking about the whole Kushner family. He believes that the family is trying to profit off of the coronavirus. Oscar Health is an insurance company that is on it’s last leg, and owned by Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua. Oscar has app that will direct you to the nearest testing place, most likely for a fee. Oscar, and the rest of this family is taking advantage of Americans that are in fear.

Jamai Harris

