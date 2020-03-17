Services & Assistance For Those In Need During The CoronaVirus Crisis

Local nonprofit Martha’s Table Rolls Out Unprecedented Level of Support for D.C. Communities Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON, DC (March 13, 2020) – As D.C. residents brace themselves for financial challenges amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local nonprofit Martha’s Table is gearing up to roll out an unprecedented level of support for children and families.

While its education centers will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3, educational content will be delivered to families through digital technologies to help promote at-home learning. During the three-week period, families with a child enrolled in Martha’s Table’s early education or enrichment programs will receive a weekly stipend from the organization. Through this effort, Martha’s Table will put more than $300,000 directly in the hands of local families.

All families with enrolled children will also receive gift cards to grocery stores worth $15/day for the three week period. Families will take home urgently needed items for infants and toddlers such as diapers, wipes, and formula on March 16.

With over 162,000 visits by community members to Martha’s Table’s healthy food markets in 2019, it is more important than ever that children and families have access to nutrient-rich foods and shelf-stable items. Martha’s Table will partner with DC Public and Charter Schools to provide students with bags of groceries at designated food access sites in the city. Their Commons and Maycroft locations will also distribute fresh produce through a pre-bagged pick-up model.

Support for individuals facing housing insecurity is critical as individuals experiencing homlessness are at high risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Therefore, Martha’s Table’s longest-running program, McKenna’s Wagon, will continue to serve pre-packaged meals at two downtown locations every day.

“As always, we remain deeply committed to putting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our children, team, and community first. It is exactly in times like these that our city needs leaders like Martha’s Table to stand up and do what is right to support our neighbors, and we are proud to stand alongside our community in this effort.” – Kim R. Ford, President & CEO, Martha’s Table

The increased services of Martha’s Table in response to the COVID-19 outbreak are made possible in part by the United Way of the National Capital Area and a local family foundation.

”United Way NCA is proud to join Martha’s Table in supporting families who may be experiencing lost wages and food insecurity,” said Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO, United Way NCA. “Together, we will ensure that families have access to food and other basic necessities they require. Your United Way is uniquely positioned to convene resources so that we can make partnerships like this happen to meet the needs of the community during this time of crisis.”

About Martha’s Table:

Martha’s Table is a local nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., with a mission to support strong children, strong families, and strong communities. Martha’s Table exists because every child, regardless of zip code, should have the opportunity to thrive. For 40 years, the organization has been working to increase access to quality education, health and wellness resources, and family supports. For more information and to get involved, please visit: www.marthastable.org

City of Praise Ministries

Good Stuff Eatery

Bread for the City

1525 7th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Contact: Aja Taylor 301-254-9463

Provides food bags for Seniors and Medical (If they’re pre-screened)

https://breadforthecity.org/

Martha’s Table

2375 Elvans Rd. SE

Washington, DC 20020

Contact: Kim Ford 202-328-6608

Medium Rare

3500 Connecticut Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20008

3601 N. Fairfax Dr.

Arlington, VA 22207

4904 Fairmont Ave.

Bethesda, MD

If you are over the age of 70 and are quarantined if you contact the restaurant they will make sure that you receive Dinner.

Po Boy Jim

709 H Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

(202) 627-2687

As long as DC Public Schools are closed all kids will eat free off of the kid’s menu

Little Miner Taco

3809 Rhode Island Ave.

Brentwood, MD 20722

(301) 288-3553

As long as DC and Maryland Schools are closed all kids eat free off of the kid’s menu

Bowie Interfaith Pantry and Emergency Aid Fund

2614 Kenhill Drive,

Bowie, MD – 20715

(301) 262-6765

Toiletries & Soup for new and returning clients

