Dr. Tisha Rowe Talks Coronavirus, Prevention Steps To Take & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Dr. Tisha Rowe, MD

Source: Christopher Verastigui / Radio One Digital

With the Coronavirus spreading across the globe and causing a pandemic, we had Dr. Tisha Rowe visit Good Morning H-Town inside the Houston BMW Studios discussing COVID-19 (1:50), what insurance providers are doing during the pandemic, why you shouldn’t panic but be cautious, the serious nature of coronavirus, how you should boost your immune system (5:10), steps to prevent coronavirus beyond washing your hands (9:00) and more!

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus and its impact on Houston and the Greater Houston area, visit our link here.

RELATED: Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus

RELATED: Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours In Wake Of Coronavirus

Dr. Tisha Rowe Talks Coronavirus, Prevention Steps To Take & More [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

