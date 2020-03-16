WOLB News Desk

The body of a man was recovered from Wilde Lake in Columbia on Sunday.

There were no signs of foul play. Police are still working to identify the man.

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

Police got a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. from someone who saw the body in the lake. Officers recovered the body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They said at this time there are no signs of foul play, but they are still working to identify the man.

The investigation into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Body Recovered From Wilde Lake in Columbia was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: