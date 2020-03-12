Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A Woman On Her Period? False, Singer Says

Some songs have hidden meanings woven through their lyrics, but according to singer Monica, her seminal hit, “Don’t Take It Personal” isn’t one of those songs.

Monica responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram late Wednesday, shutting down the decades-long rumor.

“Dear Monica, Me and a Friend are having a little debate about “Dont Take It Personal,” we both agree that its about a women being on a period, and not wanting to be bothered… can you please confirm?” – @norvis_boy

The singer said:

@norvis_boy INCORRECT, I didn’t even have a period yet when I recorded it lol…. it’s about not wanting to be bothered ! That’s it that’s all

There you have it.

