Steph Curry Will Return To Action Sunday Against The Washington Wizards: Report

Chef Curry is reportedly set to make his return to the Golden State Warriors lineup. The NBA’s most dangerous shooter will be suiting up and lacing up his Under Armour kicks this Sunday against the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The announcement of Steph Curry’s return comes four months after the surgery he underwent on his broken left hand he suffered on Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns. Footage has appeared online, showing one-half of the splash brothers participating in Warriors practice drills and, of course, making sure that shot is still wet. It was initially believed that Steph could miss the entire season.

#StephCurry putting up shots after #Warriors practice. I lost count how many he made in a row. #SteveKerr says Curry will play when he’s healthy. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/LEHc9s7D4z — Anthony Flores (@AnthonyTVSports) February 19, 2020

Now there are some questioning why Steph is coming back at all? The Golden State Warriors are a league-worst 12-45 record and pretty much playing for the no.1 draft pick in the NBA draft lottery. Last week, following Warriors practice, Kerr spoke on the possibility of the all-star’s return explaining he wanted Curry to get reps in with the new lineup, especially with Wiggins.

“I think it’s important for Steph and Andrew to get to know each other and to play together. I think it’s important for Steph to play without all the guys we’ve lost who are not gonna be back next year.”

“With all these young guys, we’re trying to teach them on the fly, and a lot of things that we have taken for granted over the last five years, we can’t take for granted anymore. Steph needs to feel that himself.”

Steve Kerr explains the importance of getting Steph Curry around 15-20 games the rest of the season. He said he’s still not entertaining idea of Klay Thompson returning. pic.twitter.com/nj32TbMSmG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 19, 2020

Even with Curry back, the Warriors will still be incomplete. Klay Thomspon, who suffered an ACL tear during a finals loss against the Toronto Raptors last year, will not be returning this season, according to the Warriors. Regardless is still good to see Steph back on the court again. Now Warriors’ games will be worth watching again.

Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Steph Curry Will Return To Action Sunday Against The Washington Wizards: Report was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: