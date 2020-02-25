A bill that would pay for costly repairs at Pimlico Race Course is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.
The “Racing and Community Development Act of 2020” would help keep the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown in Baltimore. It’s set for a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.
READ MORE: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Bill To Redevelop Pimlico Race Course Scheduled For Hearing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: