WOLB News Desk

A bill that would pay for costly repairs at Pimlico Race Course is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.

The “Racing and Community Development Act of 2020” would help keep the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown in Baltimore. It’s set for a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

Bill To Redevelop Pimlico Race Course Scheduled For Hearing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

