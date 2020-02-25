CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Bill To Redevelop Pimlico Race Course Scheduled For Hearing

144th Preakness

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A bill that would pay for costly repairs at Pimlico Race Course is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.

The “Racing and Community Development Act of 2020” would help keep the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown in Baltimore. It’s set for a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

READ MORE: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Bill To Redevelop Pimlico Race Course Scheduled For Hearing  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close