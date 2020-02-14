Kareem Copeland on The Brian Mitchell Show: Who Could Redskins Release Next?

Veterans Josh Norman and Paul Richardson were released by Washington Friday, per multiple reports.

With these moves, Washington save about $12 million in cap space. On Friday’s Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post suggest other players that may be salary-cap casualties.

“The biggest candidates next would probably be Jordan Reed and possibly Ryan Kerrigan,” Copeland told Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn.

Copeland suggests that the team could move on from Reed because of his inability to stay healthy, and with the possibility of drafting Chase Young with the number two pick in the draft, Kerrigan could see his time in Washington come to an end as well.

“Seems like Ron is pulling the strings and sometimes you’ve got to cut the emotion out of these decisions,” Copeland expressed.

With Norman and Richardson gone, the Redskins receiving group and defensive backs lack veteran leadership. Copeland deems that the Redskins will target free-agency, hoping to land a wide-receiver, defensive back and a tight end, in the event Jordan Reed is cut or no longer wants to play.

