Hot Off The Wire: Gayle King Fires Back

Gayle King is speaking out after video of an interview she did with Lisa Leslie sparked controversy. In the video, King asked Leslie about the past sexual assault allegations against Kobe Bryant, and folks aren’t happy about it. Barry Bonds Tweeted that she should be ashamed of herself for asking that question to which she responded that she is not ashamed and that it’s a fair question.

