A documentary about Russell Simmons’ alleged sexual assault, called “On The Record,” is reportedly headed to HBO Max. The streaming service picked the documentary up after it was dropped by both Oprah and Apple TV. Back in the day HBO aired Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam…things have definitely changed. HBO Max will be available in May.

Hot Off The Wire: Russell Simmons Doc Headed To HBO was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: