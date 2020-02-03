CLOSE
The DMV
Johns Hopkins Freshman Found Dead in Dorm

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a Johns Hopkins student was found dead on campus Saturday night.

Officers found the student in a dorm on the 3500 block of N. Charles Street at around 8 p.m. after she stop breathing.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death as there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Johns Hopkins Univeristy released a statement about the student’s death Sunday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a first-year student on campus on Saturday, Feb. 1. The student’s family has been notified, and the University is providing support to them during this incredibly difficult time. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends for this devastating loss.” the school said in a statement Sunday.

The university is making counseling resources available for the student body.

