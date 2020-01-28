CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Microaggressions Are Very Real

Microaggression is “a backhanded compliment that’s not really a compliment,” Russ explains. This can often be seen when it comes to race. For example, when someone says “she’s pretty for a dark skin girl” or when they describe a group of men as thugs or homies.

What Russ wants everyone to get through their heads is that we don’t have to give these words power. The MSNBC reporter who said the “N-word” when talking about the Lakers, claims that she said “Nakers.” But, a lot of people aren’t buying it and want her to be fired. But Russ urges us to stop giving the word power and “never let them see you sweat.” He for one appreciates her showing us how she thinks and feels. And as far as he’s concerned, he likes to know who’s coming for him.

Russ Rant: Microaggressions Are Very Real  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 22 hours ago
01.28.20
Russell Simmons Accusers Premiere Doc at Sundance Film…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Gets 25 To Life For…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Run-D.M.C. & Aerosmith Perform “Walk This Way” At…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
R. Kelly Underwent Hernia Surgery, Continues Pipe Dream…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close