Russ Rant: Proud To Be An American

Adam Schiff said something last night that made Russ feel “proud to be an American.” He said something that Russ believes “we all know,” even though a lot of Republicans are trying to minimize the charges against Trump. A number of lives were lost in the Ukraine when he withheld aid and no one benefits from anything that Trump does but Putin. Schiff was “emotional” in his statement when he said “if the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost” and that we can’t trust Trump to do what’s right for the country but we can trust him to do what is right for himself.

