Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback, But It’s Not What You Think

Most Hip Hop fans can agree that Andre 3000 is one of the greatest to ever do it. Three Stacks has managed to sustain his title as one of the best emcees the game has seen, and he hasn’t even done one solo album yet.

We tend to let Dre slide because along with Big Boi, he did give us hits like Miss Jackson and International Players Anthem. But dammit, we want more! Just last month. Andre did a rare interview with music vet Rick Rubin and made clear what we’ve known for while — he’s over the music thing. 3K told Rick:

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I’ll just go to a piano and I’ll set my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project.”

While fans were greatly disappointed, they were happy to know that no more music doesn’t necessarily mean no more Andre! The trailer for Dispatches From Elsewhere dropped this week starring Three Stacks, and fans are hype to see the legend back on the screen.

Nah this looks interesting AF. Andre 3000 acting??? Im all for this! https://t.co/m4OMQ0ujgY — Bucky BarneΣ 🦾 (@_RobJay) January 21, 2020

Catch episode one of the hit AMC show when it airs on March 1. And in honor 3K making a comeback, let’s take a look at somehow much his fashion has evolved over the years.

