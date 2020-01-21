CLOSE
Russ Rant: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Yesterday we celebrated the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, to celebrate many people were off from work. Russ finds it interesting that racists, open and otherwise, took the day off. But they also went to protest for their gun rights and did it peacefully…almost as if they took a page out of King’s book. He is also bothered by the work places that seem to “refuse” to acknowledge Dr. King’s contributions and use MLK day as a “teacher work day” or a “floating holiday.” Dr. King contributed so much to our country and Russ believes that he deserves to be honored.

