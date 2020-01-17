CLOSE
Russ Rant: ‘It’s About To Go Down’

Russ calls yesterday “surreal” because U.S Senators swore to be “impartial” during the impeachment process of Donald Trump. But, some of them, like Lindsey Graham, have already said that they have no intention on being “impartial.” According to Russ, it seems like they’re concerned and like they have something to hide. What he needs them to realize is how sad it is that they’ll go down in history as saying that they will break the law in order to protect Donald Trump. The senators took an oath to serve the American people not the President, but it seems like they have forgotten that.

Russ Rant: ‘It’s About To Go Down’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

