Today would’ve been the 91st birthday of Mr. Black Excellence himself, Martin Luther King Jr.
On this day, we celebrate the life of a true king who fearlessly fought for what he believed in and lead a whole race of people to believe in themselves.
Dr. King was more than just a freedom fighter. He was a father, a husband and a scholar whose work changed the way Black folks were viewed in America.
Unfortunately, we’re still living in a time when the MLK’s of the world are needed. According to the legend himself, the change in our society starts with education.
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”
One day, we shall all be free. And thanks to MLK for walking the path before us so that we now have a blueprint to freedom. Check out these rare, classic photos of the late king.
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »