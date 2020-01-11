Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels For Diabetes Comment

Lizzo has been widely celebrated not only for her crowd-pleasing music but her abundant display of self-love and acceptance while shattering so-called beauty norms. The Cuz I Love You star caught a stray shot from celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, and she fired back as only Lizzo can.

Earlier in the week, Michaels, who some might remember from The Biggest Loser series, was a guest on Buzzfeed News’ AM to DM show discussing a wide range of topics. When the host made mention of Lizzo and body acceptance, Michaels offered commentary that many observers have categorized as shade masked as concern.

“Why are we celebrating her body,” Michaels asked after the host mentioned stars like model Ashley Graham along with the “Truth Hurts” artist as women who celebrate their size and curves. “Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest.”

The Lizzo comments begin at the 8:20-minute mark.

Michaels added that she and her child are fans of Lizzo’s music but then slid a comment saying, “but it’s never a moment where I’m like ‘and I’m so glad she’s overweight!’”

It seems like Michaels was both trying to keep it the focus on Lizzo’s music while also staying on brand as a fitness enthusiast, but it didn’t play well with some fans.

Lizzo apparently caught wind of the comment and took to Instagram Live to let Michaels know how she feels. The video below, courtesy of @Enchanted_Body_, features some profanity so mind your speakers.

In addition, Lizzo stunted on all the haters by showing off her rooftop digs and letting it be known that she and all who support her “deserve to be happy.”

Amen to that. Check out that video below.

