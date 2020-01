This week we spoke with Dr. Donna Oriowo from AnnodRight. She’s a therapist giving us advice on how to take on the new year 2020, when to see a therapist and how to cope with issues like relationships, anxiety, depression, body/hair image, self-esteem, ethnic identity issues, and so much more. For more information, you can visit her at https://www.annodright.com/

