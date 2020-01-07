CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon Book Club

"74 black men and two Latinos make up the four chapters of The Marathon Book Club."

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Love For Books Inspires The Marathon Book Club

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nipsey Hussle is no longer with us physically, but he is still leaving a significant impact. Hussle, who was not only philanthropist, rapper, and entrepreneur, was a huge fan of reading books, and that love for literature has inspired a book club in his name.

Named after the Victory Lap crafter’s iconic catchphrase, The Marathon Book Club was started by a group of men, from all walks of life who were inspired Hussle’s voracious reading habit. Los Angeles Times writer Angel Jennings writes about the club that consists of corporate executives, investment bankers, professors, and entrepreneurs and reports there several Marathon Book Club chapters throughout the U.S.

In the LA Times story titled Nipsey Hussle Was A Bookworm, Jennings points out that a meme created by Twitter user @theSIMSITY featuring all of the books Nipsey mentioned he ready during interviews went viral. Now, “74 black men and two Latinos make up the four chapters of The Marathon Book Club,” almost a year later reading those same books such as the Art of War by Sun Tzu, The Spook Who Sat By The Door written by Sam Greenlee and Revolutionary Suicide by Huey P. Newton. 

Nipsey isn’t the only rapper out here who was feeding his mind with books. Retired rapper No Name also has a book club called the Noname Book Club that also has several chapters throughout the country.

Stic from dead prez took the liberty of sharing on his Instagram account an extensive list of books that the late, iconic rapper Tupac read while he was alive.

Nipsey would be proud, the marathon continues, always.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon Book Club  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Damn Trolls: Lizzo Announces She’s Done With Twitter,…
 21 hours ago
01.07.20
Amara La Negra Tried Moving Her Boyfriend In…
 21 hours ago
01.07.20
BeBe Winans Says Mariah Carey Snubbed Whitney Houston…
 22 hours ago
01.07.20
Kanye West Was Planning On Calling ‘Yeezus’ Album…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Kanye West Reportedly Plans On Going Global With…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close