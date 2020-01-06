Kanye West reportedly has big plans for 2020. The “saved” rapper is allegedly taking is his Sunday Service globally.

According to TMZ’s Yeezy whisperer, West is planning on going global with his traveling gospel show in 2020 and allegedly has Europe and Africa on the list of places to kick off the world tour.

Per TMZ:

TMZ’s learned the rapper plans to go global with his gospel movement in 2020 and has his sights set on locations in Europe and Africa to start. We’re told his muse and sole focus in the new year is to bring the word of God to people via his Sunday Service.

Our Kanye sources say he has no interest in traditional touring for his music anymore, but he does plan to keep recording gospel tunes with his choir … which he continues to fund on his own.This latest revelation follows West dropping a new gospel album Jesus is Born , which arrived right in time for Christmas, plus he is allegedly releasing another project with his choir. He and his choir will also reportedly linking up with televangelist Joel Osteen again to play at Yankee Stadium as part of Osteen’s ‘Night of Hope’ tour. Both West and Osteen are allegedly linking up for a Sunday Service tour TMZ also claims you can expect Christian Genius Billionaire Rapper to do more pop up events, like the one he did at a mission located in LA’s Skid Row, where he celebrated Sunday Service’s first anniversary. He also made sure to use the opportunity to allude that T.I.’s purity tests on his daughter were “God-approved.” — Photo: Rich Fury / Getty

Kanye West Reportedly Plans On Going Global With Sunday Service was originally published on hiphopwired.com

