Ron Rivera’s name has been tied in with the Redskins Head Coaching vacancy since he was fired in early December. Rivera was with the Panthers for 9 seasons, leading them to 3 Division titles and a Super Bowl 50 berth.

Following his firing, a lot of his players commended Rivera for the coach he was off the field and his ability to connect with players on a personal level. Culture is something that the Redskins locker room has been lacking for a while, and Ron Rivera seems like the guy who knows how shape good culture.

Rivera’s former player and current Redskins cornerback Josh Norman glorified Rivera and coined his addition to the locker room having a “night and day” effect on the culture. This was first reported by Redskins ESPN Insider John Keim.

Josh Norman says IF Ron Rivera is hired there will be a “night and day” difference in the culture. Says he’d be excited to be part of it. Says no guarantee he stays just because it would be a Rivera/Wilks pairing. He obviously had success with them in Carolina. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2019

Panthers DT Gerald McCoy, who joined the team in the off-season in large part due to Rivera, also had high praise for his former coach. When asked by reporters during the Panthers’ locker room clearing about what he would tell players who are about to play for Ron Rivera, McCoy simply replied, “the greatest thing in their careers is about to happen.” Jourdan Rodridgue of The Athletic first broke the news.

Gerald McCoy says he would tell Washington players, in light of Ron Rivera news, that “the greatest thing in their careers is about to happen.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 30, 2019

Ron Rivera may not have had the on-field success that he may have wanted over the last few seasons, but one thing we know for sure is that the culture he developed and the family-environment he created can definitely help turn things around in Redskins Park.

Ron Rivera Receiving Favorable Reviews From Former Players was originally published on theteam980.com

