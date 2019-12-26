Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet After 20 Years [VIDEO]

As a child of the nineties, we grew up in the golden era of television shows. Between the Disney channel, ABC’s TGIF, and Nickelodeon, there was plenty of quality children’s content. It was a good time for us watching at home and judging by a recent interview with child star turned bonafide actress Meagan Good, it was a lovely experience to be acting in those shows.

Recently, Good sat down with “Nick Rewind” to speak about her acting career and specifically her work on “Cousin Skeeter.” During the interview, Good got quite emotional seeing the puppet Cousin Skeeter from the show.

See what she had to say below:

“That was my second thing where I was the lead in it. I started crying [when I learned that I booked the role] I was so excited because I’d been in the business for such a long time. And I’d always done it as a hobby, just having fun. Then there was a year where I was out of the business so when I came back, I came back with vengeance and I was like, ‘This is really what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ To be able to continue to work was a blessing. And to get a tv show, that really taught me everything about my work ethic, and taught me everything about how to be consistent, how to develop a character, every single day in and day out.”

When they brought the Cousin Skeeter puppet out, Good started tearing up. She explained why seeing Cousin Skeeter made her so emotional.

“Being in the business for so long…it’s not an easy business,” she said. “…It’s a constant faith walk to get that type of opportunity at such a crucial age and for that to really be a big part of my childhood. We didn’t really get to go to prom because I was filming…that was a choice and that was a choice that I would never change or do differently but the things that were happening in my world, that’s the world I experienced as a teenager and Cousin Skeeter‘s a very big part of that.”

You can watch Meagan’s full interview in the video below.

