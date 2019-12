This week in community affairs, I spoke with Nicole Jordan, the Marketing and Communications Director for DC Lottery. We discussed some of the new games coming in 2020, ways to win on non-winning tickets and bringing awareness to gambling addiction through the National Council on Problem Gaming. If you or someone you know who has a gambling problem call or text 1-800-522-4700 or visit NCPgambling.org for help. DC Lottery – Lots of People Win!

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: