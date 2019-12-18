CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Model Winnie Harlow’s Khaki Pinstripe Lewk Will Leave You With Holiday Money

"A Banquet Of Nature By Perrier-Jouët" Revealed In Miami

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Winnie Harlow may be a high fashion model; however, she also wears styles that people just like us can create. The model and recent shoe designer (she has a line out with Steve Madden) posted a hot photo to Instagram and stated, “Money making meetings, braids, and a Birkin.” (Okay, so not everything is affordable!)

Money making meetings, braids & Birkins.

In the sexy photo she’s wearing a professional pinstripe khaki look. While Harlow is constantly dressed in high fashion looks, you can be a boss babe in this look for under $300.00.

The look is from I Am Gia brand. The Dominique pants ($90.00, iamgia.com) and coming in at under $100.00 won’t break the bank. The Heather top is unfortunately sold out on the site. She was wearing her shoe line in partnership with Steve Madden. The Tina Beige Snake Bootie ($150.95, stevemadden.com).

The shoes look so good! I love this second shot the Jamaican Canadian model posted to the ‘Gram.

I loved her natural, protective style with Fulani braids and her edges laid. I’m so here for the style! She boasted, “Natural hair, natural face, natural nails…feel like I’m in high school.” You look like you are in high school, Winnie Harlow!

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Do you like when celebs wear affordable fashion? Sound off in the comment section.

It's Paris Couture Fashion Week and Christian Dior debuted their highly anticipated Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection. If you thought the show itself with the surrealist designs by Maria Grazia Chiuri was awe-inspiring, these Black celebrities put on one hell of a pre-show with their show-stopping looks as they arrived to the show at Musée Rodin in Paris. Get into models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow's runway-ready looks as well as Willow Smith in a beautiful polka dot tulle skirt. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean slayed as a couple in the high fashion clothing. Want to get these Dior looks without paying Dior prices? We found a statement piece in each look for less. Click through our gallery to acquire these fashionable celebs couture style!

