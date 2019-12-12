CLOSE
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I Get Home Film [VIDEO]

Solange

Source: Solange for Black Planet / Solange for Black Planet

Back in March, Solange released When I Get Home, an ode to Houston and the sounds that helped shaped her childhood and more. Critics loved it, you can proudly catch “Almeda” in Queen & Slim and more. When she released the album, a short film of the same title accompanied it and was released exclusively on Apple Music. Now you can watch the director’s cut of the film in its entirety down below.

Solange first premiered a version of the extended cut at museums and contemporary institutions across the globe including The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Los Angeles, The Brooklyn Museum, New York City, V&A London, and more. The latest iteration of the film includes new scenes as well as a new track called, “Dreams (Demo/2).”

The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution. The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this. It was directed and edited by Solange. Contributing directors include Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori. Additional work courtesy of Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt.

Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I Get Home Film [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

