Russ Rant: What’s Going On Now

Russ does what he calls “bad acting” to break down “where we’re at now” for those who are sick of trying to keep up with all of the trials and politics. He voices both Donald Trump and Putin and implies that the two of them are still working together. Donald Trump is willing to do anything to get his Trump Tower built in Moscow, including cheating in the election again. Everything Trump does is to please Putin and not the American people. Trump has some folks around him will lie for him, and do whatever he wants them to do. Basically making Americans look like fools.

