Distracted Driving Cameras Proposed for Maryland Roads

Traffic Light

Source: tomch / Getty

Surveillance cameras intended to catch distracted drivers may soon be introduced onto Maryland roads.

Montgomery County Councilman Tom Hucker asked Maryland Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher Monday to file a bill that would allow the county to use automated cameras to capture drivers on their cell phones and issue tickets. If passed, it would be the first program of its kind in the country.

But, the proposed plan has some officials worried about privacy.

Maryland outlawed handheld phone usage while driving in 2013, but 38,000 crashes last year in the state involved distracted driving, news outlets reported.

Source: CBS Baltimore

